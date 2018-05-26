Man in critical condition after stabbing in Upper Beaches
Police are shown at the scene of a stabbing on Kingston Road near Lee Avenue early Saturday morning. (John Hanley)
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, May 26, 2018 9:27AM EDT
A man in his 50s was rushed to hospital in critical condition after a stabbing in the city’s Upper Beaches neighbourhood late Friday night.
It happened on Kingston Road near Lee Avenue at around 11:15 p.m.
Reports from the scene suggest that the victim was stabbed in his chest and was briefly without vital signs at the scene.
No information has been released about potential suspects at this time.