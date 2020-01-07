TORONTO -- A man has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after an incident in which officers discharged their weapons in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police said undercover officers were investigating a vehicle at Southampton Drive and Eglinton Avenue in connection with a drug investigation when there was an altercation between the officers and the driver.

The suspect vehicle then entered a townhouse complex and officers got out of their cruiser to pursue him, police said.

Shortly after that, police said the driver of the suspect vehicle tried to run the officers down.

The officers discharged their weapons and the man was then rushed to hospital, police said.

He was in life-threatening condition when transported, Peel Regional Paramedic Services said.

Officers were responding to a weapon dangerous call when the incident occurred, Peel police said.

The vehicle crashed into the garage of a home.

There has been no word so far from the province’s Special Investigations Unit, which investigates whenever police are involved in a death or serious injury.