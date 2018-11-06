

CTV News Toronto





A man suffered critical injuries Tuesday morning after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing a street in Oshawa.

Durham Regional Police say a white Volkswagen Golf was heading southbound on Wilson Road South, near Olive Avenue, at around 6:45 a.m. when it collided with a pedestrian crossing the roadway.

The victim, a 65-year-old man, was rushed to a local hospital but was later transferred to a Toronto-area trauma centre for further treatment. He remains there in critical condition.

Police say the driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene and called 911 for help.

While the investigation is ongoing, police suggested that weather may have played a role in the crash.

“Conditions at the time were reported to be dark with wet roads from the rainfall,” a news release reads.

A portion of Wilson Road was closed for several hours while officers collected evidence. The area has since reopened.

Anyone with information about the crash, or anyone who witnessed it, is being asked to contact Durham police.