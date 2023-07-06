Man hospitalized following 'serious' stabbing at Eglinton Station

A man has been rushed to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries following a stabbing at Eglinton Station.

Police say they received the call for a stabbing just after 12:20 p.m. on Thursday. When police arrived at Eglinton Station, they located a man with stab wounds. He was immediately transported to a trauma centre.

The suspect is described as a Black man standing five-foot-11. He is bald and wearing a green hoodie, black pants and black and gold sunglasses.

Police are asking TTC customers to consider alternate routes while Eglinton Station is closed for investigation.

The TTC said in a statement that "safety of our customers and employees is paramount to all we do.

"Our thoughts are with the victim at this uncertain time."

More to come.