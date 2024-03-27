TORONTO
    • Man from Markham charged after allegedly filming U of T student in all-female washroom

    Chun Fai Choy, 33, can be seen in a Toronto police handout.
    A man from Markham has been charged after he allegedly followed a woman into the washroom at the University of Toronto last month and recorded her with a cellphone.

    Toronto police say the incident happened on Feb. 7, at approximately 10 p.m., in an all-female washroom in the Spadina Avenue and Willcocks Street area.

    It’s alleged that a man followed the victim into the washroom and recorded her with his cellphone while she was in the stall.

    Following the execution of a search warrant, police placed Chun Fai Choy, 33, into custody on Tuesday. He was charged with one count of voyeurism and one count of failing to comply with a release order.

    Fai Choy is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

    Police believe there may be more victims and on Tuesday, released his image.

    Earlier this month, a separate arrest was made after U of T students reported being filmed while showering. In that case, a 19-year-old is facing charges of voyeurism and mischief.

