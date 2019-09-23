

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Homicide detectives have been called in after a man in his 50s was found dead inside his apartment.

Police were first dispatched to the building on Antrim Crescent in the Kennedy Road and Highway 401 area at around 11 p.m. Sunday night after receiving a 911 call.

Det. Robert Choe told reporters at the scene that 41 Division officers then found the “lifeless body” of the victim inside a 15th floor unit, where he is believed to have lived.

He said that the incident was initially believed to be a medical call but was deemed a homicide following “further examination of the crime scene.”

The cause of death remains unclear.

Choe said there are several witnesses, though he said that officers are looking to speak with any other people with knowledge of what transpired.

“If there are any witnesses that would like to speak to us and give us some context as to what may have transpired or any sort of background we would be interested in hearing from them,” he said.

Choe said that while police are not prepared to release a suspect description at this time, one is “forthcoming.”

As for the scene itself, he refused to comment on whether there were any visible signs of a struggle.

“I am certainly privy to some facts right now but is a matter of grounding those facts,” he said.