TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man found dead in Hamilton; suspect last seen running through mall

    A Hamilton Police officer is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/@HamiltonPolice) A Hamilton Police officer is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/@HamiltonPolice)

    A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found deceased in Hamilton.

    Police say that the victim was located near Park Street and York Boulevard.

    Police announced the homicide investigation on Monday morning, though it is not immediately clear what time the incident took place.

    Initial witness reports suggested that a male suspect was seen fleeing the scene on foot, police say.

    He was last seen running through Jackson Square.

    Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News