

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





A man was found dead after a shooting in Etobicoke Tuesday afternoon.

Police said a passerby found the victim in the back parking lot of an apartment building near The West Mall and Rathburn Road.

"I ran over to the body, [and I] started screaming ... trying to get a response, [but] not getting nothing out of him," the witness, who did not want to be named, said Tuesday. "I seen he got shot a few times, seen the shells on the ground."

Toronto paramedics said crews found an adult male and treated him for life-threatening injuries. A short while later, Toronto police said the victim was without vital signs and that homicide detectives had been contacted.

Police said they had received no calls about the sounds of gun shots in the area, and do not know when the shooting happened.

"At this time, we don't have any information on how long or when this actually happened ... a citizen had just come across the person lying there," Inspector Darren Alldrit said.

Witnesses and anyone with information are asked to contact police.

Police said information about the victim will not be released until his next of kin have been notified.

No information has been released about potential suspects.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.