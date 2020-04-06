TORONTO -- A man is in critical condition after an afternoon shooting in Brampton.

Authorities were called to Shawston Circle, in the area of Bovaird Drive West and McLaughlin Road, on Monday.

Multiple PRPS Crews & Superintendents on location at shooting Shawston Cir #Brampton - 1 patient in life threatening condition all further updates will be from @PeelPolice Media Unit pic.twitter.com/xSxij1UyA0 — Peel Paramedics (@Peel_Paramedics) April 6, 2020

Peel paramedics said a man is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Multiple emergency crews are at the scene investigating.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.