Man fighting for life after shooting in Brampton
Published Monday, April 6, 2020 6:06PM EDT
Police tape is seen in this file photo.
TORONTO -- A man is in critical condition after an afternoon shooting in Brampton.
Authorities were called to Shawston Circle, in the area of Bovaird Drive West and McLaughlin Road, on Monday.
Peel paramedics said a man is being treated for life-threatening injuries.
Multiple emergency crews are at the scene investigating.
This is a developing news story. More information to come.