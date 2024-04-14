Man fatally shot in Toronto's Weston area

Police are investigating after a male was fatally shot in Toronto’s Weston area late Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened near Lawrence Avenue West and Ralph Street, just east of Weston Road.

Toronto police said that they were called to the scene shortly before 5 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots.

There, officers located one male who had been shot. Despite life-saving measures being attempted, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Det. Sgt. Michael Taylor told the media at the scene on Sunday evening that police received multiple calls from people hearing the sound of gunshots in the area.

“There is indicate of gunshots, evidence of that, but at this time what transpired prior to (the shooting) I don’t have that,” he said.

Det. Sgt. Michael Taylor of Toronto Police Service provides an update on an April 14 fatal shooting in Weston.

Police said that do not have any suspect information at this point. They also said that they're unclear on how the suspect(s) fled the area, not do they know what led to this fatal shooting.

Youth gun violence a 'community sickness,' says local pastor and advocate

Pastor Delroy Sherman, a community advocate as well as a crisis chaplain with with the Young Lives Matter group, said this isn't the first time that gun violence has broke out in that area.

He's calling on Mayor Olivia Chow to get in touch with him to discuss this situation. Sherman also said that he’ll also be reaching out to the police chief to talk about solutions to this crisis.

“This has gone too far. Too many families are in distress. You know, this is a community sickness and we have to have thee antidote to solve this problem in the community,” he said.

"Something should be done about it. It's happening here too often now."

Pastor Delroy Sherman is a community advocate as well as a crisis chaplain with with the Young Lives Matter group.

Anyone with information, including anyone with dashcam or video footage from the area, is urged to contact Toronto police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.