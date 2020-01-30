TORONTO -- Police in Hamilton say they are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2020 after a man was shot to death inside a home in the city’s Gibson area late on Wednesday night.

Police say they were called to 21 Harvey Street, in the Sanford Avenue North and Cannon Street East area, at 11:35 p.m. Wednesday for a report of gunshots fired.

They arrived to find a man inside a multiunit building suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Officers did not say if he was pronounced dead on scene or transported to hospital.

Investigators did not provide any suspect information and did not say if the man was targeted.