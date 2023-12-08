Man fatally shot by police north of Toronto amid domestic disturbance: SIU

A man is dead after being shot by police officers north of Toronto during a call for a domestic disturbance on Wednesday night.

According to Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit, an arms-length agency that investigates incidents involving the police that have resulted in death, serious injury, or sexual assault, the incident took place at approximately 10:30 p.m. at an apartment on Crowder Boulevard in Newmarket, Ont.

Responding officers located the man in a stairwell, “there was an interaction, and the man was shot by police,” the SIU said in a Friday news release.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SIU invoked its mandate following the man’s death, assigning five investigators and three forensic investigators to the case. One subject official and two witness officials have also been designated.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Dec 9.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.