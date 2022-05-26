Man fatally shot by police after carrying rifle near several Toronto schools, police say

One man is dead after being shot by police near an elementary school on Thursday afternoon, Toronto police said, prompting hundreds of children at nearby schools to go into lockdown.

Police were initially called to Maberley Crescent and Oxhorn Road for reports of a person carrying a rifle on the street around 1 p.m.

Paramedics were called to the corner of Lawrence Avenue East and Port Union Road at 1:24 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Police said an officer discharged a firearm at a suspect, striking the man at least once.

Video obtained from the scene shows officers cordoning off a section of Port Union Road. An orange tarp was seen covering something on the sidewalk.

Paramedics are shown on scene after a shooting near a Scarborough school on Thursday.

Toronto District School Board says Joseph Howe Senior Public School, Sir Oliver Mowat Collegiate Institute and William G Davis Junior Public School were all initially placed under lockdown.

Charlottetown Junior Public School and Centennial Road Junior Public School were in hold and secures.

As of 3 p.m., all lockdowns and hold and secures had been lifted, with the exception of William G Davis Junior Public School, which remains in hold and secure, to "ensure an orderly dismissal."

Toronto Catholic District School Board confirmed that St. Brendan Catholic School was also placed under lockdown, which lifted just before 2:10 p.m.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the agency responsible for investigating circumstances involving police that have resulted in a death or serious injury, has confirmed they have invoked their mandate folllowing Thursday's incident.

With files from CP24's Chris Herhalt.

This is a developing story. More information to come…