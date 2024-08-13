TORONTO
Toronto

    • Two men seriously injured in separate shootings in Peel Region

    Police are on the scene of a shooting in Mississauga on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (CP24) Police are on the scene of a shooting in Mississauga on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (CP24)
    Two separate shootings in Peel Region left two men seriously injured Tuesday night.

    One incident happened in the area of Northam and American drives, east of Airport Road, in Mississauga.

    Paramedics told CP24 that they found two people injured, but only one of them was taken to a trauma centre. There is no immediate word on his condition.

    The other person refused treatment as the injuries appeared minor, paramedics said.

    Police are on the scene of a shooting in Mississauga on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (CP24)

    No suspect information has been released.

    The other shooting occurred near Clarkway Drive and Castlemore Road in Brampton.

    Peel paramedics told CTV News Toronto that a man was transported to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

    No other details about the shooting, including a possible suspect, were immediately available.

    Shopping Trends

