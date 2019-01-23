

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 22-year-old man is facing a slew of charges after a 19-year-old woman told police she was forced into the sex trade in Ontario and Quebec.

Toronto police said the man was taken into custody by Montreal police on Jan. 16 after an arrest warrant for human trafficking was issued.

The female victim was forced to take photographs of herself “in certain degrees of undress,” according to investigators. The photos were then posted online as advertisements.

The man allegedly forced the woman to turn over all earnings to him as she was trafficked in the two provinces. Police said the woman was also forced to abide by rules imposed by the man and was ordered to meet a quota each day.

Kevin Barreau, of Montreal, is facing 14 charges in connection with this investigation.

Investigators said they believe there are other victims.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact officers at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).