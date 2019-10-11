A man has been arrested in connection to a Thursday morning stabbing in Scarborough.

Police said officers responded to a report of a stabbing at approximately 11:25 a.m. in the area of Midland and Lawrence avenues.

Residents in the area told CTV News Toronto that the victim spoke to her neighbour asking them to call police.

The victim was then rushed to hospital with serious injuries, where she remains in stable condition.

Investigators said that the suspect fled in a vehicle before police arrived on scene.

In a news release issued Friday, police said they arrested 28-year-old Fahad Jeebhai of Toronto in Cornwall, Ont. on Thursday night. He is charged with attempted murder and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Police said that the suspect is known to the victim.



Toronto police arrive at the scene of a stabbing on Thursday that left a woman in critical condition. (CTV News Toronto)