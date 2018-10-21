

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





A man who fell and struck his head after allegedly being punched by a stranger downtown has died of his injuries in hospital.

The assault happened in the area of Church Street and Dundas Avenue on Oct. 12, Toronto police said.

Edward Shannon, a 57-year-old Toronto man, was standing on the corner at around 6:15 p.m. when he was approached and punched in the face by a stranger, Toronto police said.

Shannon man fell to the ground and struck his head.

He was rushed to hospital, where he eventually died of his injuries on Sunday, police said.

An autopsy is set to be conducted on Sunday to determine the exact cause of death.

Jason Hadfield, 34, has been charged with aggravated assault and robbery in connection with the case.

Police said those charges could be upgraded pending the outcome of the autopsy.