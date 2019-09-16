

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A male victim has died of his injuries in hospital after being shot in the Briar Hill-Belgravia area Monday evening.

Shortly before 7 p.m., Toronto police said they were responding to a shooting near Dufferin Street and Glencairn Avenue.

Police said the shots reportedly came from a moving vehicle.

The victim was rushed to a hospital trauma centre via emergency run, but later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

A vehicle with bullet holes in it was found at the scene. It's not yet clear if the victim was inside the vehicle when he was shot.

Police said they are looking for a suspect vehicle, described as a white SUV, that was last seen northbound on Dufferin Street.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police.