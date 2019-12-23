TORONTO -- A man has died in hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in Parkdale Monday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened in the area of Jameson Avenue and King Street just before 2 p.m.

The man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but later died in hospital, according to Toronto police homicide detectives.

No other information about the victim has been released by police.

An investigation is underway.