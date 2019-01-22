Man dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash in Leaside on weekend
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 22, 2019 10:48AM EST
TORONTO -- A 20-year-old man has died from injuries he suffered in a single-vehicle crash in Toronto over the weekend.
Police say the man was driving south on Millwood Road at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday when the crash occurred.
The driver lost control of the vehicle which mounted a curb and struck a railway bridge support.
The man and a 20-year-old passenger were both injured in the crash and taken to hospital.
Police say the man died from his injuries Monday.
Investigators are asking anyone with security or dash-camera footage of the incident to speak with police.