

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A man critically injured in a daylight shooting in Etobicoke on Saturday has died, Toronto police confirm.

The man, who is believed to be in his 30s, was shot shortly before 6 p.m. in the area of Mount Olive and Silverstone drives.

Police told CP24 on Saturday that witnesses reported seeing the victim running and collapsing shortly after the shooting.

He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition but police confirmed Sunday morning that the man subsequently died from his injuries.

The homicide unit has now taken over the investigation.

The suspect has been described as a black male who is approximately five-foot-nine to six-foot and was wearing a black hoodie. Investigators say his face was concealed at the time of the shooting.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim.