TORONTO -- A man is dead after he was shot in a home in Ajax early on Wednesday morning, local police say.

Durham Regional Police say that just after midnight on Wednesday, they were called to Smith Lane, near Rossland Road West and Westney Road North, for reports of shots fired into a home.

They arrived to find a man inside suffering from serious injuries.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say they do not yet have any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.