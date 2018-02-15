

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A 21-year-old man has died after an assault took place in Scarborough early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Old Kingston Road and Military Trail at around 1:30 a.m. and found a male suffering from very serious injuries.

He was taken to a trauma centre via emergency run in life-threatening condition where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police later said the victim – identified at Toronto-resident Anik Stewart – was injured as a result of an assault but did not specifically explain the nature of his injuries.

Officers said a post-mortem examination is scheduled for Friday morning.

Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.

Toronto police are asking witnesses to contact 43 Division.