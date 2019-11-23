A man believed to be in his 20s has died following a shooting in Scarborough Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Danforth Road and Thicketwood Drive, near Eglinton Avenue East, around 4:20 p.m. after receiving reports of the sound of gunshots.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim suffering from “serious gunshot wounds.”

Police said that officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived, but the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators have been notified.

No further information has been released regarding suspects or the circumstances of the shooting.

This is a developing news story. More to come.