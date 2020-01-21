TORONTO -- A man has died in hospital after he was struck by a truck in Brampton Tuesday morning.

Peel Regional Police said the incident took place in the area of Rutherford Road South and Orenda Road at around 7:23 a.m.

“We attended and located an adult male with injuries and he was transported to local hospital," Const. Heather Cannon said Tuesday morning.

Paramedics said the man was taken to hospital by ambulance in life-threatening condition. He was later pronounced dead, police said.

UPDATE:

- Male victim has been pronounced deceased

- Rutherford Rd is closed between Orenda Rd and Clark Blvd

- Investigation ongoing

- Anyone with information is asked to contact police or @PeelCrimeStopp — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 21, 2020

Rutherford Road is closed between Orenda Road and Clark Boulevard.

Police initially stated that the vehicle did not remain at the scene, but is now reporting that it did.

“We have no longer considered this to be a fail to remain,” Cannon said.

No other information on the vehicle is available yet. Cannon said police have not made any arrests yet.