Man dead following overnight stabbing in downtown Toronto shelter

Toronto police

A man in his 50s has been declared deceased following an overnight stabbing at a shelter in downtown Toronto.

Police say they received the call for a stabbing at approximately 1:55 a.m. on Saturday, at a shelter in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street. When police arrived on scene, they located a man in his 50s with stab wounds. He was transported to hospital and pronounced deceased.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on scene.

The Toronto Police Service has brought in its homicide unit to investigate.

In a statement to CP24, the City of Toronto confirmed that the stabbing had taken place in a shelter operated by Homes First, who receive City funding.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.

