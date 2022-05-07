Man dead after shooting in Toronto plaza parking lot

A man is dead following an early morning shooting at a plaza in Scarborough.

Toronto police responded to shots fired in the parking lot of a plaza at Morningside and Sheppard avenues, at around 3 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to hospital but a man in his 30s was pronounced dead shortly after, police said.

A man in his 20s has non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information or dash camera footage is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.