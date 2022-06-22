Man dead after shooting in Mississauga

A shooting in Mississauga on Wednesday night left one man dead, Peel police say.

It happened in the area of Glen Erin Drive and Britannia Road West around 10 p.m.

Const. Heather Cannon said officers arrived and located a man shot in an alleyway behind residences.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Cannon said the homicide bureau has been notified.

"As far as suspects are concerned, we have potential suspects. Someone was seen running from the area, however, we don't have a lot of details in relation to that person," she said.

Cannon added that officers are canvassing the area looking for anyone who may have seen or heard anything.