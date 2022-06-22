Man dead after shooting in Mississauga

Man dead after shooting in Mississauga

Peel police are on the scene of a shooting in Mississauga that left one person dead. Peel police are on the scene of a shooting in Mississauga that left one person dead.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada's inflation nears 40-year high as gas prices soar

Soaring gas prices helped the annual inflation rate in May soar to its highest level in nearly 40 years, as the rising cost of living for Canadians squeezed household budgets and bolstered expectations the Bank of Canada will opt for a supersized interest rate hike next month.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton