Man dead after shooting at Toronto plaza, police say
Published Saturday, October 23, 2021 4:26PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, October 23, 2021 4:26PM EDT
TORONTO -- A shooting in a North York plaza Saturday afternoon left one man dead, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews were called to a plaza parking lot in the area of Weston Road and Highway 401 after 3:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located a male victim with gunshot injuries.
Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
No suspect information has been released.