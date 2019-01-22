

CTV News Toronto





A man is dead after reportedly falling at a job site in downtown Toronto.

It happened near Yonge and Wellesley streets shortly after 11 a.m.

According to police, the man fell from a floor of a building, possibly the 42nd floor.

He was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene. His age and identity are not known.

Police provided few other details about what occurred at the site. It is not known what sort of job the victim was performing at the time of the incident.

The Ministry of Labour has been contacted and will investigate.

More to come…