

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with an SUV east of the Don Valley Parkway early on Saturday morning, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to Lawrence Avenue East and Underhill Drive at approximately 12:34 a.m. for a report of a collision.

They arrived to find a motorcyclist had been thrown from their bike.

They later succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

The driver of the SUV involved remained at the scene.

Roads were closed until after 5 a.m. to allow for cleanup and an investigation.

The identity of the motorcyclist was not released.