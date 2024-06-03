Man critically injured in police-involved shooting in Scarborough
A man has been taken to the hospital with critical injuries following a police-involved shooting in Scarborough on Monday afternoon, say paramedics.
The incident occurred around 3 p.m. near Ellesmere Road and Warden Avenue.
Paramedics said that they transported an adult male to the hospital in life-threatening condition.
Warden Avenue between Canadian and Ellesmere roads is closed as police investigate.
This is a breaking news story. More to come.
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
MPs 'wittingly' took part in foreign interference: national security committee
A new report says some MPs began 'wittingly assisting' foreign state actors soon after their election, including sending confidential information to Indian officials.
More Canadians are moving to the U.S. Here's one of the main reasons, according to an immigration expert
Recent data from the U.S. census revealed that more than 126,000 people moved from Canada to the U.S. in 2022. An expert said that one of the main reasons for this move is the cost of living.
Bus carrying Quebec tourists crashes in Cuba, leaving 1 dead and 26 injured
One person is dead and 26 were injured after a bus carrying Quebec tourists was involved in a collision in Cuba on Sunday.
Her gut was producing alcohol. Doctors didn't believe her
For two years doctors told her she was an alcoholic. Then they realized her gut was making alcohol from carbohydrates, a rare condition called auto-brewery syndrome.
Here's how far B.C. drivers must keep from cyclists, pedestrians under new law
A new law protecting cyclists and pedestrians in British Columbia takes effect Monday, establishing minimum distances that drivers must keep from so-called vulnerable road users.
Forest bathing: What is it and why some Alberta doctors recommend it
Many people are familiar with the benefits of being in nature, but forest therapy goes a step further than a simple walk in the woods.
Poilievre says same-sex marriage 'will remain legal when I am prime minister, full stop'
Facing scrutiny over comments one of his MPs made, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says if he become prime minister, he will uphold same sex marriage rights, 'full stop.'
Toyota apologizes for cheating on vehicle testing and halts production of three models
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
Elected leaders should read Supreme Court decisions before speaking, says top justice
The chief justice of the Supreme Court is sending a warning about the risks elected officials run by reacting to decisions from the court without first having read the rulings themselves.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Bus carrying Quebec tourists crashes in Cuba, leaving 1 dead and 26 injured
One person is dead and 26 were injured after a bus carrying Quebec tourists was involved in a collision in Cuba on Sunday.
-
Almost two-thirds of Montrealers feel city is less safe than 5 years ago: survey
A new survey shows that nearly two of three people in Montreal feel security is worse that it was five years ago in the city.
-
Hate crimes, assaults and vehicle thefts on the rise in Montreal: annual report
Hate crimes, assaults, and car thefts were among the crimes that saw significant increases from 2022 to 2023, according to the Montreal police (SPVM) annual review.
Ottawa
-
Child dies after three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 417 last Friday
A young girl died has died from her injuries two days after being seriously injured in a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end.
-
MPs 'wittingly' took part in foreign interference: national security committee
A new report says some MPs began 'wittingly assisting' foreign state actors soon after their election, including sending confidential information to Indian officials.
-
Hudson's Bay asks city not to designate Rideau Street location as heritage property
The Hudson's Bay Company is asking the city not to designate the department store's location across from the Rideau Centre as a heritage property, for fear it would diminish its value for a future sale or redevelopment.
Northern Ontario
-
Attempted murder charge after Sudbury driver tries to run over victims with a car three times
A 23-year-old from Sudbury has been charged with attempted murder after someone in a vehicle made multiple attempts to run over two people on Kathleen Street.
-
Her gut was producing alcohol. Doctors didn't believe her
For two years doctors told her she was an alcoholic. Then they realized her gut was making alcohol from carbohydrates, a rare condition called auto-brewery syndrome.
-
'Unimaginable tragedy': Teen dies after being found unresponsive at Ontario school
The family of an Ontario teen with special needs who died after being found unresponsive at his high school is planning legal action while seeking answers following an "unimaginable tragedy," their lawyer said Friday.
Kitchener
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Guilty plea from man who stabbed three at University of Waterloo
Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, the man charged with a triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo in June 2023, has pled guilty to four charges.
-
Former Stratford business owner pleads guilty to one charge
Kevin Larson, the former owner of The Hub restaurant, entered a guilty plea to one charge in a Stratford Ont. court Monday.
-
Community garden day makes it 'feel like spring' at Conestoga Lodge Retirement Home
A Kitchener retirement home hosted their annual planting party on Monday.
London
-
'If we can’t maintain property standards, our city is lost': Encampment crackdown in OEV
Crews removed homeless encampments straddling Dundas Street in the Old East Village Monday morning.
-
Ontario Health Coalition holding public hearings on ER closures
Ontario has seen more than 1,200 temporary closures of emergency departments and other hospital services over the past year, according to the Ontario Health Coalition.
-
Suspect injured during arrest by London police, SIU investigating
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called to investigate after a suspect suffered injuries during his arrest.
Windsor
-
Eight-foot fence erected in step towards safer Sandpoint Beach
The City of Windsor has installed a higher fence around the westernmost waterfront of Sandpoint Beach after a deadly current claimed two more lives last month.
-
Three suspects sought after home invasion with machete
Windsor police have arrested two suspects and are looking for three others in connection with a home invasion involving a machete.
-
Tilbury house fire claims life of pet
Chatham-Kent fire officials say a pet has died after a house fire in Tilbury.
Barrie
-
Seadoo incident claims life of man, 23, in Muskoka
A young man died over the weekend after falling into the water while riding a seadoo in Muskoka.
-
Woman faces impaired driving charge after crashing into Barrie house, forcing evacuation
A woman faces charges after crashing into a house in Barrie's east end over the weekend, forcing several residents to evacuate their homes for hours.
-
Toronto woman takes home $287K with RVH Auxiliary 50/50
Toronto resident Sonia Beharry is the latest Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) Auxiliary 50/50 draw winner, taking home $287,055.
Winnipeg
-
Credibility of psychiatrist heard in Winnipeg trial of admitted serial killer
Lawyers at the Winnipeg trial of an admitted serial killer are discussing whether a forensic psychiatrist, author and YouTuber can provide expert testimony.
-
Woman sexually assaulted while walking home in Winnipeg park: police
A Winnipeg woman was sexually assaulted while walking home in a Richmond West park.
-
Inquest into death of Eishia Hudson to look at systemic racism, use of force
An inquest into the death of Eishia Hudson will look at systemic racism and use of force.
Atlantic
-
'Not worth the risk': Truro police say train hit car after man tried to drive around safety arms
Police in Truro, N.S., say a freight train collided with a car in the town Saturday night.
-
'Suspicious' fire under investigation after N.S. home, vehicles damaged
Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating a fire that destroyed a home and damaged several vehicles on Sunday morning.
-
Nova Scotia RCMP searching for Kings County man wanted on provincewide warrant
The RCMP in Nova Scotia's Kings County is searching for a man wanted on a provincewide warrant.
N.L.
-
'Loneliness will kill': N.L. long-term care homes struggled with COVID restrictions
A study from Newfoundland and Labrador's Memorial University says visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic left long-term care visitors with a "significant" increase in isolation, leading to concerns about residents' mental and physical health.
-
Solutions coming for piled-up bodies outside Newfoundland hospital
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say they are only weeks away from a solution to move unclaimed human remains out of roadside freezers and into a nearby hospital.
-
Newfoundland television station hit by ransomware attack, data breach
The company behind a popular independent television station in Newfoundland and Labrador says it was hit by a cyberattack.
Edmonton
-
Skinner's former coaches watching proudly as Oilers go for cup
Stuart Skinner successfully pulling through a rocky start in the National Hockey League and a gruelling playoffs season with the Edmonton Oilers has come as no surprise to those who coached him earlier in his career.
-
This is where and when the Oilers will play the Panthers for the Stanley Cup
The Edmonton Oilers will play the Florida Panthers for the Stanley Cup. This is when and where the games will take place. All times are MT.
-
These are the improvements fans can expect to see at Commonwealth Stadium this year
The Edmonton Elks are getting ready to kick off the 2024 CFL season next week and fans will notice some new improvements to Commonwealth Stadium.
Calgary
-
Calgary home prices on the rise again as lower-priced listings remain in demand
As home prices continued to rise in Calgary, a limited supply of lower-priced listings forced sales numbers to decline slightly in May.
-
'Love you guys': Calgary cinema gets praise from Patton Oswalt
American actor and comedian Patton Oswalt is praising a Calgary movie theatre.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Showers, thunderstorms, strong wind and funnel clouds possible in Calgary Monday
Most of southern Alberta can expect a decent start to their week, with warmer temperatures early in the day Monday.
Regina
-
Five arrested following Regina home invasion
Five men have been arrested and charged after a home invasion in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood Saturday night, police said.
-
Former Regina police superintendent named Saskatchewan's next chief coroner
The new Chief Coroner for Saskatchewan will be Jeff Wagner, a former superintendent of the Regina Police Service’s (RPS) community services division.
-
No injuries reported in Regina house fire
No injuries were reported in a house fire Sunday evening east of Regina’s downtown.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man killed in stabbing outside Esso gas station
Saskatoon police are investigating after a stabbing outside the Esso gas station on 22nd Street turned fatal early Monday morning.
-
City solicitor rejects Downtown Saskatoon's pitch to ban buskers with amps
Saskatoon’s city solicitor has politely rejected a proposal from the downtown business improvement district to draft a bylaw banning the use of amps by street performers and preachers.
-
Saskatoon home left boarded up after morning house fire
A home on the 100 block of Avenue Q South has been left boarded up following a fire on Monday morning.
Vancouver
-
Homicide team investigating suspicious death in Chilliwack
Homicide investigators were called to Chilliwack over the weekend to investigate a suspicious death.
-
Shooting victim not co-operating with investigators, Surrey RCMP say
Mounties in Surrey say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound overnight.
-
Cyberattack on B.C. government may have compromised 'sensitive personal information': officials
A recent cyberattack on the B.C. government may have compromised the personal information of 19 employees, according to officials.
Vancouver Island
-
Cyberattack on B.C. government may have compromised 'sensitive personal information': officials
A recent cyberattack on the B.C. government may have compromised the personal information of 19 employees, according to officials.
-
Here's how far B.C. drivers must keep from cyclists, pedestrians under new law
A new law protecting cyclists and pedestrians in British Columbia takes effect Monday, establishing minimum distances that drivers must keep from so-called vulnerable road users.
-
Weather hampers search for mountaineers missing since Friday near Squamish, B.C.
A spokeswoman for Squamish Search and Rescue in British Columbia says the area where three climbers have been missing since Friday is 'socked in' with clouds and moisture, hampering efforts to find them.