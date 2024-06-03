TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man critically injured in police-involved shooting in Scarborough

    A man has been taken to the hospital with critical injuries following a police-involved shooting in Scarborough on Monday afternoon, say paramedics.

    The incident occurred around 3 p.m. near Ellesmere Road and Warden Avenue.

    Paramedics said that they transported an adult male to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

    Warden Avenue between Canadian and Ellesmere roads is closed as police investigate.

    This is a breaking news story. More to come.

