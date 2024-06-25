TORONTO
Toronto

Man critically injured in North York shooting: Toronto paramedics

One man was critically injured after a shooting near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue on June 25, 2024. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24) One man was critically injured after a shooting near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue on June 25, 2024. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
One man has been transported to hospital with critical injuries following a shooting in North York overnight.

It happened on Falstaff Avenue, near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue, shortly after midnight.

Toronto paramedics said the victim, an adult male, was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.

