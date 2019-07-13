

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was shot in Scarborough’s Malvern area on Saturday morning.

Toronto police say they were called to Melford Drive and Tapscott Road, south of Finch Avenue East, at 6:40 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

They arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre via emergency run in life-threatening condition.

No suspect information was made available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 42 Division at 416-808-4200.