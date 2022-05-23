Man critically hurt in Brampton stabbing

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine's 1st war crimes trial

A Russian soldier who pleaded guilty to killing a civilian was sentenced by a Ukrainian court Monday to life in prison -- the maximum -- amid signs the Kremlin may hold trials of its own, particularly of the captured fighters who held out at Mariupol's steel plant.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton