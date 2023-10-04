Man charged with second-degree murder in wife's death in Brampton
A man has been charged in connection with the death of his wife, who was found with apparent signs of trauma in Brampton earlier this week.
Peel Regional Police were called to Plentywood and Financial drives, in the area of Steeles Avenue and Mississauga Road, on Monday morning.
When they arrived, officers located a 46-year-old woman dead. She has been identified as Rania Badran.
The cause of her death is unknown.
Meanwhile, police said the victim’s husband, 37-year-old Basel Mohammad, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
The charge has not been proven in court.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding the homicide to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.
