Toronto

    • Man charged with murder in death of Toronto filmmaker

    Toronto police arrive at the scene of sudden death investigation after a body was found in Liberty Village on June 8, 2023. Toronto police arrive at the scene of sudden death investigation after a body was found in Liberty Village on June 8, 2023.

    A man charged with indignity to a human body over the summer in connection with the death of a Toronto filmmaker is now facing a second-degree murder offence.

    Fifty-three-year-old Reeyaz Habib was found deceased in the city’s Liberty Village neighbourhood on June 8, a day after he was reported missing.

    His body, police said, was discovered in a townhouse complex compactor.

    At the time of his death, Habib was finishing up post-production on his first feature film as a writer and a director on Fat Lady Sriracha, the Canadian Film Centre said.

    He was described as a “gifted storyteller and filmmaker.”

    The man found dead in Toronto's Liberty Village on June 8, 2023 has been identified as Reeyaz Habib. (Toronto Police Service)

    On June 30, police charged 33-year-old Toronto resident Khoa Tran with indignity to a human body and obstruction of justice in connection with Habib’s death.

    However, in a news release issued Saturday, Toronto police said the same suspect has now been charged with second-degree murder

    The charges have not been proven in court.

