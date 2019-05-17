

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 26-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a drive-by shooting that led to a crash in the city’s east end last weekend.

Toronto police said that officers were called to the area of Bloor Street East and Castle Frank road around 10 p.m. on May 10 for reports of a shooting.

According to investigators, a 34-year-old man had stopped his vehicle at a traffic light when a white hatchback pulled up beside him.

A suspect inside the white hatchback fired multiple rounds into the other car, police said, and struck the man.

Police said the man feared for his life and drove away from the area in his car. As he was driving, the man lost consciousness, crashing his vehicle into a building near Chester Station.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

In a news release issued on Friday, police said that a search warrant was executed at a home in East York. Officers seized a 9mm firearm and a white hatchback vehicle.

A suspect identified as Toronto-resident Maliq Crush was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder as well as numerous firearm-related offences. He appeared in court on Wednesday.

Investigators said they believe there was a second suspect in the white hatchback vehicle. No suspect descriptions have been released.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.