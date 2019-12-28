TORONTO -- A 34-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Richmond Hill that resulted in an hours-long standoff between police and the suspect.

York Regional Police say the suspect barricaded himself at a Richmond Hill residence Friday night after he allegedly opened fire at an officer during a traffic stop twelve hours earlier.

Shots were fired in the area of Bayview Avenue and Major Mackenzie Drive at around 10:30 a.m. The shooting resulted in no injuries, but left multiple vehicles damaged.

Investigators said it is not clear on how many shots were fired, and the suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle.

Police said the man then went inside a residence on Elmwood Avenue, and after hours of negation, shortly after 10 p.m., the suspect was placed under arrest.

The Richmond Hill resident is facing more than 10 charges, included attempted murder, careless use of a firearm, assault with intent to resist and dangerous driving.

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Jan. 2, 2020.