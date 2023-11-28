Man charged with 1st-degree murder after B.C. woman found dead in Markham, Ont. residence
A Toronto area man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 34-year-old woman from British Columbia.
A release issued by York Regional Police (YRP) Tuesday said officers responded to a call for unknown trouble at a residence located on Gillingham Avenue in Markham, Ont. at around 10:45 p.m., on Nov. 26.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
At the residence, officers found a man with serious injuries and a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The female victim has been identified as Xu Guo. A post-mortem examination is expected to take place in the coming days, police said.
Markham resident Zhaoyu Li, also 34, was placed into custody and charged with first-degree murder.
Anyone with further information on this incident is being asked to contact York Regional Police.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce to make announcement
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Indian rescuers just 2 metres away from reaching 41 workers trapped in collapsed tunnel for over 2 week
Rescuers in India were on the verge Tuesday of reaching 41 construction workers trapped in a collapsed mountain tunnel for over two weeks in the country's north, after drilling their way through debris to get to them, officials said.
Life expectancy for Canadians fell in 2022 for third year in a row, says StatCan
Life expectancy for Canadians decreased for the third straight year in 2022, and more people died of COVID-19 than in any other year since the pandemic began, according to a report released Monday.
Israel and Hamas extend their truce, but it seems only a matter of time before the war resumes
A truce between Israel and Hamas entered its fifth day on Tuesday, with the militant group promising to release more civilian hostages to delay the expected resumption of the war and Israel under growing pressure to spare Palestinian civilians when the fighting resumes.
Mother of 2 and 4 exchange students identified as victims killed in crash in Huntsville, Ont.
The woman killed in a head-on collision in Huntsville over the weekend that also claimed the lives of four teenagers has been identified.
How Western Canada's sugar shortage is affecting bakeries, chocolatiers
Amid an ongoing strike at Western Canada's largest sugar refinery, bakery owners and chocolatiers are finding it hard to locate the amounts of sugar they need to keep their businesses going as we head into the holiday season.
Conservative deputy calls MP 'unhinged' for linking Poilievre and Winnipeg killings
Federal Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman is calling a Metro Vancouver MP 'unhinged' for a social media post that questioned if there was a connection between Pierre Poilievre and a weekend shooting in Manitoba that killed four people.
Six teens in court in connection with beheading of French teacher
Six teenagers go on trial behind closed doors on Monday in connection with the beheading of French history teacher Samuel Paty in 2020, a murder that shocked the country.
B.C. boy dies by suicide after online sextortion: RCMP
Mounties in northern British Columbia are investigating after a 12-year-old boy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an apparent case of online sextortion. Warning: This story is about a child who died by suicide and may be distrubing to readers.
Man who pleaded guilty in incel-inspired murder at Toronto spa to be sentenced today
A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee is expected to be sentenced today.
Montreal
-
Hundreds of thousands of Quebec union workers to announce week-long strike: sources
Sources have confirmed that the Common Front of unions will announce strike days from Dec. 8 to 14, meaning around 420,000 Quebec workers will be off the job if a deal is not reached..
-
Quebec's proposed health reform would complicate access for English speakers: petition
As the end of Quebec's parliamentary session approaches, there are growing concerns that the province's proposed health-care reform will leave English speakers in the dust.
-
Independent business federation against Quebec Solidaire's $20 minimum wage proposal
The idea of a minimum hourly wage of $20 raised by Quebec Solidaire (QS) at its convention last weekend has been met with disapproval by a group of some 97,000 small and medium-sized Canadian businesses.
London
-
Snow squall watches and warnings in effect
Regions under a warning could see anywhere from 15 to 30 cm of accumulation with intense snowfall rates exceeding 5 cm per hour at times.
-
Teen charged after allegedly robbing three east-end businesses
A London, Ont. man is facing charges after police responded to three robberies in the city’s east end.
-
Rival hockey teams at Western raise money for cancer while pushing for sports equality
Two rival faculties at Western University went head to head — raising a chunk of money for charity.
Kitchener
-
Court rejects WRDSB attempt to dismiss defamation lawsuit
A retired teacher is claiming a “major victory” in her ongoing legal battle with the Waterloo Region District School Board.
-
Waterloo-Wellington could get up to 20 cm of snow
Southwestern Ontario got its first blast of winter weather Monday.
-
Waterloo approves updated fire master plan, expands stations
Some calls for help from Waterloo firefighters have been answered by the city.
Northern Ontario
-
No injuries after plane destroyed in airport crash in Wawa, Ont.
The Transportation Safety Board has sent a team of investigators to northern Ontario following a crash on Monday that destroyed an aircraft.
-
Employee of Sudbury business charged with stealing $712K from employer
A now former employee with a Sudbury business has been charged with fraud and is accused of stealing from their employer over a period of seven years.
-
Mother of 2 and 4 exchange students identified as victims killed in crash in Huntsville, Ont.
The woman killed in a head-on collision in Huntsville over the weekend that also claimed the lives of four teenagers has been identified.
Ottawa
-
OPS busts four stunt drivers on Monday, some repeat offenders
In posts to social media by the OPS Escort and Enforcement Unit, officers stopped four separate drivers who were caught going at excessive speeds.
-
Deal between Ottawa and province similar to Toronto likely coming: sources
The city of Ottawa could see a deal similar to one brokered between the city of Toronto and the Ontario government, provincial sources say.
-
Ottawa Police Services Board approves draft 2024 budget with $13.4M increase
The Ottawa Police Services Board has approved its 2024 draft budget, which includes a $13.4 million increase in funding over last year.
Windsor
-
$100,000 study approved for Jackson Park bandshell
Members of Windsor’s Black community spoke before council Monday night about the historic importance of the facility, which has hosted the likes of Martin Luther King Junior and Eleanor Roosevelt.
-
Windsor mayor hopes province will upload E.C. Row Expressway after Toronto deal
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens expressed hope Monday night that the city will be able to upload E.C. Row Expressway to the province after the City of Toronto made a deal with the Ford government to upload two expensive area highways earlier in the day.
-
Windsor council approves vacant home tax
Windsor City Council approved a three per cent vacant home tax at a city hall meeting Monday in an effort to encourage homeowners of vacant properties to either sell or rent out the properties to increase the pool of available housing.
Barrie
-
School bus cancellations by board
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
-
Snow squall warnings across most of central Ontario
Beginning this morning, lake-effect snow squalls are expected to bring strong winds up to 60 km/h and as much as 10 to 20 cm of snow in some regions.
-
Mother of 2 and 4 exchange students identified as victims killed in crash in Huntsville, Ont.
The woman killed in a head-on collision in Huntsville over the weekend that also claimed the lives of four teenagers has been identified.
Atlantic
-
Life expectancy for Canadians fell in 2022 for third year in a row, says StatCan
Life expectancy for Canadians decreased for the third straight year in 2022, and more people died of COVID-19 than in any other year since the pandemic began, according to a report released Monday.
-
'It's pretty bad': Halifax mall retailers reeling after major flood
Scores of retailers at a busy shopping mall in downtown Halifax are counting their losses after a major flooding event on the weekend, and some worry they won't recover.
-
N.B. man, 24, dies after pickup truck rollover
A man has died following a rollover crash in Lawrence Station, N.B., last Thursday.
Calgary
-
Bridlewood resident in critical condition after carbon monoxide leak
A carbon monoxide leak sent one person to hospital in the southwest community of Bridlewood on Monday night.
-
Weegar scores late in OT to lift Flames to 2-1 win over Golden Knights
MacKenzie Weegar scored with 5 seconds left on the clock in overtime, lifting the Calgary Flames to a 2-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night.
-
Danielle Smith invokes sovereignty act on green electricity, concedes it's for symbolic effect
Premier Danielle Smith invoked Alberta’s sovereignty act on Monday to implement new measures in her fight against Ottawa’s looming clean electricity rules while conceding she didn't need the act to put the changes in place.
Winnipeg
-
Police search for suspect in Winnipeg shooting as fourth victim confirmed dead
Winnipeg police have confirmed a fourth person is dead after a shooting on Langside Street over the weekend. Investigators have yet to make an arrest but say the suspect is considered dangerous.
-
Conservative deputy calls MP 'unhinged' for linking Poilievre and Winnipeg killings
Federal Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman is calling a Metro Vancouver MP 'unhinged' for a social media post that questioned if there was a connection between Pierre Poilievre and a weekend shooting in Manitoba that killed four people.
-
Manitoba NDP introduces legislation to make Orange Shirt Day a stat holiday
The NDP government has introduced legislation to make Orange Shirt Day a statutory holiday in Manitoba.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver city councillor tables plan to 'unlock' housing in DTES
A Vancouver city councillor is proposing an ambitious plan to create greater housing stock in the Downtown Eastside.
-
B.C. boy dies by suicide after online sextortion: RCMP
Mounties in northern British Columbia are investigating after a 12-year-old boy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an apparent case of online sextortion. Warning: This story is about a child who died by suicide and may be distrubing to readers.
-
B.C. education minister responds to recall petition over SOGI
B.C.’s Education Minister, Rachna Singh, was at a ground-breaking announcement Monday for a new Cedar Hill Middle School when she responded to the recall petition launched last week to remove her as an MLA for Surrey-Green Timbers.
Edmonton
-
Danielle Smith invokes sovereignty act on green electricity, concedes it's for symbolic effect
Premier Danielle Smith invoked Alberta’s sovereignty act on Monday to implement new measures in her fight against Ottawa’s looming clean electricity rules while conceding she didn't need the act to put the changes in place.
-
Edmonton city council reduces proposed property tax increase to 6.6% from 7.09%
Between cuts to existing services and approval of new spending, Edmonton city council on Monday voted to reduce next year's proposed property tax increase by almost half a percentage point to 6.6 per cent from the proposed 7.09 per cent.
-
Domestic abuse shelters in Alberta report 10-year high in number of calls for help
The Alberta Council of Women's Shelters says domestic violence is on the rise in the province.