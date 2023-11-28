TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man charged with 1st-degree murder after B.C. woman found dead in Markham, Ont. residence

    A York Regional Police cruiser is seen in Vaughan. (CTV News Toronto) A York Regional Police cruiser is seen in Vaughan. (CTV News Toronto)

    A Toronto area man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 34-year-old woman from British Columbia.

    A release issued by York Regional Police (YRP) Tuesday said officers responded to a call for unknown trouble at a residence located on Gillingham Avenue in Markham, Ont. at around 10:45 p.m., on Nov. 26.

    At the residence, officers found a man with serious injuries and a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The female victim has been identified as Xu Guo. A post-mortem examination is expected to take place in the coming days, police said.

    Markham resident Zhaoyu Li, also 34, was placed into custody and charged with first-degree murder.

    Anyone with further information on this incident is being asked to contact York Regional Police.

