    Man charged in downtown Hamilton, Ont. murder

    A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with a murder in downtown Hamilton, Ont.

    Police were called to the area of Park Avenue North and York Boulevard around 8:30 a.m. on Monday after receiving a report of a stabbing.

    A 52-year-old man was found at the scene with significant injuries. He was transported to hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

    On Wednesday, police said that a suspect identified as Hamilton resident Nathan Kanis-Lynch has been charged with second-degree murder.

    The charge has not been proven in court.

