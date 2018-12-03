Man charged in connection with stabbing at Brampton pub
Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto
Published Monday, December 3, 2018 6:25AM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 3, 2018 3:46PM EST
A 39-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a stabbing at a pub in Brampton early Monday morning.
The incident occurred at around 12:30 a.m. at the Frigate Firkin Pub, located near Queen Street East and Rutherford Road.
Police say a 38-year-old man was involved in an altercation with another man who, at one point, pulled out two knives.
The suspect allegedly stabbed the 38-year-old, resulting in serious injuries.
The victim was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.
The male suspect, according to police, then fled the area in a vehicle but became involved in a single-vehicle crash at Heartlake Road and Clark Boulevard.
The suspect fled on foot but was arrested a short time later.
The man, identified by police as 39-year-old Jason Zafar, of Brampton, has been charged with aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and dangerous operation of a motor-vehicle.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Peel Regional Police.