

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a crash that claimed the life of a young woman in Hamilton on Wednesday night.

The three-vehicle collision occurred on Queenston Road East at Delena Avenue at around 5:30 p.m.

Hamilton Police say two of the vehicles involved in the crash collided head-on.

The 25-year-old driver of a Toyota Yaris had to be extricated from her vehicle following the crash and was rushed to a trauma centre without vital signs.

She died in hospital a short time later.

Two Hamilton men, ages 35 and 37, were also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All three people were travelling in separate vehicles, police say.

The 35-year-old man, who was operating a 2009 Mercedes C35, has now been charged with dangerous driving causing death.

Police say alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact police if they have not already come forward.

Queenston Road was closed between Reid Avenue and Parkdale Avenue South for the investigation but the area has since reopened.