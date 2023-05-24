Man charged for allegedly posing as Toronto homeowner, collecting deposits from potential tenants

Hindy Taylor, 47, faces charges in rental scam investigation. (Toronto Police Service) Hindy Taylor, 47, faces charges in rental scam investigation. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton