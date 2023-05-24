Man charged for allegedly posing as Toronto homeowner, collecting deposits from potential tenants

A man has been charged after he allegedly impersonated a homeowner in the city’s Weston neighbourhood and collected deposits from potential tenants.

Toronto police said a man advertised a room for rent at 1818 Weston Road on Facebook Marketplace between January and May.

He would then allegedly pose as the owner of the unit at showings using the name “Diamond Dallas Taylor.”

Police said tenants would pay an $800 deposit to secure the move-in date either by e-transfer, cash or certified cheque.

After getting paid, the man would stop all contact and refuse to return the money.

Police further allege that when one of the tenants confronted him for not returning the deposit, the man threatened and assaulted them.

On Wednesday, police announced they had arrested a suspect, 47-year-old Hindy Taylor. He has been charged with fraud under $5,000, uttering threats and two counts of assault with a weapon.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are urging them or anyone who has information about the investigation to contact them at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.