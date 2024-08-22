TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man charged for allegedly abducting baby from grandparent in Scarborough

    A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
    Share

    A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly abducting a baby while they were with a grandparent in Scarborough on Wednesday.

    Toronto police said they received a call for an abduction just before 4:30 p.m. in the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Teesdale Place, north of Danforth Avenue.

    Officers learned that the grandparent was pushing their grandchild in a stroller when a man approached them and claimed that the baby was not the grandparent's.

    “With the child inside, the suspect then forced the stroller out of the victim’s hands and ran away,” police allege in a news release on Thursday.

    The victim chased the suspect and was assaulted, police said. The suspect fled the area, but responding officers shortly found him nearby and arrested him.

    Police said the grandparent sustained non-life-threatening injuries while the baby was not physically harmed.

    On Thursday, police announced that they had charged the suspect, David Gonzalez Rendon, with harassment, uttering threats, assault, abduction of a person under 14 years of age, overcoming resistance by attempting to choke or suffocate or strangle, mischief/damage to property not exceeding $5,000 and obstructing a peace officer.

    He made an appearance in a Toronto bail court Thursday morning.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Remains of missing Markham woman found in Parry Sound: police

    York Regional Police say that human remains discovered in Parry Sound more than a week ago are those of a missing Markham woman. Yuk-Ying Anita Mui was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Three days later on Aug. 12, OPP located burned human remains, which have since been confirmed to be those of Mui, police said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News