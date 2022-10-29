Man charged for alleged sexual assault at Toronto Metropolitan University

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has charged a 31-year-old man in connection to a sexual assault that happened at Toronto Metropolitan University on Wednesday.

According to police, a woman was followed by an unknown man into a bathroom on campus.

Police say the woman confronted the man, who then allegedly sexually assaulted her. He left before officers arrived on the scene.

On Friday, TPS arrested Toronto resident Robert Roye Ruddock in connection to the assault.

Ruddock has been charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement, and failure to comply with his release order.

He appeared in court on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at Old City Hall.

TPS thanked Torontonians for their assistance in identifying the suspect in its investigation.