    • Man charged after OPP officer struck by vehicle fleeing arrest in Brampton

    An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle sits idle in downtown Toronto, Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
    A man has been charged after an Ontario Provincial Police officer was struck by a vehicle fleeing arrest in Brampton Thursday.

    OPP said the officer was travelling south on Highway 410 at around 1:30 p.m. when he saw a vehicle “driving in a dangerous manner.”

    The officer stopped the vehicle just north of Steeles Avenue. OPP said as the officer was trying to arrest the driver, he allegedly stepped on the gas and fled.

    “The officer was struck by the vehicle, sustaining minor injuries, and knocked down into a live lane of traffic,” police said.

    The driver was later located and arrested in Toronto Thursday evening. On Friday, police announced that 40-year-old Van Viet Duong had been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, assaulting a peace officer, flight from police, stunt driving and possession for the purpose of distribution.

    Meanwhile, police said the officer returned to active duty on Friday.

