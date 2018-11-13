

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 28-year-old man from Niagara Falls, New York has been charged after border officials seized 20 firearms concealed in a vehicle that was trying to cross into Ontario from the United States last month.

According to the Canada Border Services Agency, on Oct. 16 a suspect drove a vehicle to the Ontario-side of the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls and was stopped for a secondary inspection.

During the examination, border officers discovered 20 undeclared handguns hidden inside a compartment in the vehicle.

Marquise Tariff Watkins has been charged by the CBSA with willful evasion, making a false statement and attempting to smuggle, which are violations of the Customs Act.

Niagara Regional Police Services also laid additional charges against Watkins.

He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in St. Catharines on Nov. 14.

Earlier this month, border officers took a Toronto woman into custody after finding 25 guns hidden in the gas tank of a vehicle crossing over the Peace Bridge, in Fort Erie.

None of the charges have been proven in court.