TORONTO -- A man is facing a number of charges after more than 20 vehicles were broken into in an underground garage at an apartment building in Toronto earlier this week.

The thefts took place at a building located at 100 Gamble Avenue, near Pape Avenue and O’Connor Drive, on Wednesday.

Multiple vehicles had their windows smashed and personal items were stolen, police said.

When asked if any type of vehicle was being targeted specifically, Toronto police Const. Alex Li said no, that was not the case.

“It was just all residential vehicles that were parked in that apartment complex,” Li said.

No injuries were reported.

On Thursday, police said a 34-year-old man was arrested and now faces 26 charges in connection with the thefts.

Jeffery McGough, of no fixed address, faces 21 counts of mischief under $5,000, three counts of theft under $5,000, one count of possession of property obtained by crime and one count of possession of break in instruments.