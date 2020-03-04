TORONTO -- More than 20 vehicles parked in an underground garage at an apartment building in Toronto’s east end were broken into overnight Tuesday and police are now searching for those responsible.

The thefts took place at a building located at 100 Gamble Avenue, near Pape Avenue and O’Connor Drive.

“We have approximately 20 plus vehicles that were broken into overnight and these vehicles that were broken into were either locked or unlocked,” Const. Alex Li said on Wednesday morning.

“I’ve been told that windows were smashed and that the properties that were taken were personal items – anything from loose change to clothing to electronics.”

When asked if any type of vehicle was being targeted specifically, Li said no, that was not the case.

“Whether it was luxury or SUVs or anything, it was just all residential vehicles that were parked in that apartment complex.”

No injuries were reported.

Police are urging anyone with further information to come forward, including victims of this matter.

“We are urging the public if you have any information on this to contact our divisional investigators at 55 Division – their number is 416-808-5500,” Li said. “They are currently reviewing video in the area, as well as speaking to witnesses to identify the suspect or suspects responsible for this.”

No information regarding any possible suspects wanted in connection with this investigation has been released by officials thus far.